Raptors' Danny Green delivers high praise for Steph Curry after Game 3

Steph Curry put on a sensational performance Wednesday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Despite the Warriors' 123-109 loss to the Toronto Raptors, the six-time All-Star was on it. He finished with a playoff career-high 47 points, shooting 6 of 14 from beyond the 3-point line, and also led the team with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Curry went off. So much so that even the opposing team -- specifically Raptors guard Danny Green -- noticed.

"He's probably the best shooter in the history of the game."



Danny Green on Steph Curry 💯 pic.twitter.com/GosXydvZCs



— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 6, 2019

Green witnessed the display in person, but it appeared he anticipated it as well, having watched Curry from afar and even in The Finals since joining the league. Green knew this was bound to happen.

It's always nice when game recognizes game.

The Warriors trail the Raptors two games to one in the best-of-seven series, and look to redeem themselves in a critical Game 4 on Friday night at Oracle Arena. Klay Thompson plans to play after missing Game 3 with a hamstring injury, but Kevin Durant has been ruled out as he recovers from a calf strain that has sidelined him for a month.

Perhaps Green will be able to witness a great Curry with some extra assistance from Klay come Friday.