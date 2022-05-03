Raptors broadcaster apologizes for mean-spirited comments after Joel Embiid's injury

Raptors broadcaster Jack Armstrong regrets his comments in the dying minutes of Game 6. (Photos via Getty)

Long-time Toronto Raptors broadcaster Jack Armstrong has issued an apology for his on-air comments about Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid during Game 6 of the two teams' first-round playoff series. Armstrong’s remarks came late in the fourth quarter, as the MVP candidate sustained an orbital fracture and concussion after getting elbowed in the face by Raptors star Pascal Siakam.

Armstrong, 59, first criticized Embiid’s patented airplane celebration for being “bush league.” It came after the 28-year-old threw down a dunk to put the Sixers up 119-90 as his team cruised to a victory and ended Toronto's season.

Already upset about the taunting, the Raptors announcer rejoiced as Embiid took the incidental shot from Siakam on the ensuing possession.

“You get what you deserve,” Armstrong exclaimed. “That’s just uncalled for. Be a good sportsman. You know what it is? Karma’s a you-know-what.”

Armstrong has since apologized for his ill-advised comments via his personal Twitter account. He laments that it was an “in-the-moment reaction.” He also lauded Embiid for being a “terrific player who has had an MVP season,” and wishes him “all the best for a speedy recovery and return to play soon!”

I’d like to apologize for my comments late in Game 6 between the Sixers and Raptors regarding Joel Embiid. I regret my in the moment reaction. Embiid is a terrific player who has had an MVP season and I wish him all the best for a speedy recovery and return to play soon! — HelloooJack (@HelloooJack) May 2, 2022

The 59-year-old Armstrong has been part of Toronto's broadcast team since 2000 and is known for his burning passion and unique catchphrases. He has won three Canadian Screen Awards for his work. Prior to putting on the headset, Armstrong served as head coach of the men's basketball team at Niagara University from 1989-1998.

Embiid missed Game 1 of Philadelphia's Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the Miami Heat due to his orbital fracture. Although he is expected to miss Game 2 on Wednesday, 76ers head coach Doc Rivers has stated that he is “doing a lot better,” and there is a possibility that he can return for Game 3 .

