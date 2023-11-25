Raptors bend, don't break in gutsy win over Bulls to pull back to .500
With contributions up and down the lineup, the Raptors held off a late Bulls surge to seal the win.
The Toronto Raptors were able to hold off the Chicago Bulls, beating them 121-108 at Scotiabank Arena.
All five starters finished with at least 13 points, while Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl had double-doubles, as the Raptors held a double-digit lead for the majority of the matchup.
Toronto was up by at least 10 starting from the four-minute mark of the first, until the Bulls put on a 10-0 run in the fourth to cut it to single-digits with about five minutes to go. That late run was thanks largely to a stellar performance from Zach LaVine, who put up 36 points.
LaVine's heroics, were not enough, however, as the Raptors responded accordingly with a 14-6 run of their own to ultimately put the game away.
The matchup is part of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, as it took place on a unique court design. However, based on their past performance going into Friday’s game, both the Raptors and Bulls were already eliminated from moving forward in the tournament; therefore, the result only counted toward regular season standings.
The win pushes the Raptors to an even 8-8 standing in the Eastern Conference.
More to come.