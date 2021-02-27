Raptors 905 vs. Westchester Knicks - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Raptors 905 vs. Westchester Knicks, 02/27/2021
LeBron James had 28 points, Dennis Schröder added 22 in his return to the Lakers' lineup, and Los Angeles snapped its four-game losing streak with a 102-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Montrezl Harrell had 17 points, while James added 11 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and three blocked shots as the defending NBA champions avoided their longest losing streak since March 2019.
One month after WNBA players helped oust Kelly Loeffler from the Senate, the league announced that it had approved sale of the franchise she co-owned.
French Open champion Iga Swiatek is into the Adelaide International final against second-seeded Belinda Bencic after a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jil Teichmann. Bencic advanced later Friday with a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 6-2 win over American teenager Coco Gauff in 2 hours, 45 minutes. Bencic ended Gauff’s victory streak at five — three in the main draw and two in qualifying.
Kevin Harvick is old enough to remember a time before NASCAR held all its championships in one place to end the season. He was there at Homestead-Miami Speedway for all 18 years the track hosted NASCAR Championship Weekend, from its first year in 2002 all the way through its final go-around in 2019.
Rams coach Sean McVay admits he made some mistakes handling Jared Goff over the years, but would rather focus on the success they had together.
Colin White scored twice, Matt Murray made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators routed the Calgary Flames 6-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory. Drake Batherson, Erik Gudbranson, Connor Brown and Erik Brannstrom also scored for Ottawa, with Batherson running his goals streak to four games.
Letters from readers to the Los Angeles Times Sports department.
French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. Swiatek seized momentum midway through the first set. Leading 3-2, she broke Bencic’s serve when the Swiss player double-faulted three times.
This upcoming basketball season may be a little quieter for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers after Lebron James Jr. suffered a torn meniscus in his knee. On Thursday, the LA Daily News reported Bronny mentioned the injury recently on Twitch, the live streaming platform mostly for gamers. Bronny, the eldest son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon and has already been ranked 19th nationally, regardless of position. 247sports.com, lists him as a four-star recruit on their ‘Class of 2023’ list.
There has not been a prominent coach in Minnesota in the past half-century to accomplish so little and receive as many extensions as Richard Pitino, who had to be hearing the bell toll on his Gophers tenure inside the COVID quiet of Williams Arena on Thursday night. Pitino had thrilled the Gophers loyalists with an 18-15 record that included 6-12 in the Big Ten in 2014-15, his second season. ...
Albert Pujols woke up from a nap last Monday in Arizona to find several hundred messages and missed calls on his phone. While he was sleeping, the Los Angeles Angels slugger's wife, Deidre, had put up a complimentary Instagram post about her husband that was widely interpreted to mean Pujols had decided to retire after this season, his 21st in the majors. “Hey, that's the life we're living on social media,” Pujols said Saturday with a chuckle.
The UCLA gymnastics team will wear black and gold leotards featuring a raised fist on their shoulders at Saturday's Black Excellence meet against OSU.
In less than three seasons, some of the personal achievements of the Mavs’ superstar already shares a space with some of the NBA’s all-time greats.
Sean McVay is acutely aware of the Rams' shortcomings. With Jared Goff and Todd Gurley gone, it's up to the Rams coach to correct the team's direction.
Former Wimbledon champion Conchita Martínez has tested positive for the coronavirus. Martínez said on social media on Saturday she is in quarantine at a hospital in Doha after the positive test on arrival in Qatar. Martínez is the coach of former world No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza, who is set to play at the Qatar Open from Monday.
Dennis Schroder returns to score 22 points and LeBron James finishes with 28 in the Lakers' 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
With Cody Zeller injured, the Hornets gave up a season-high 72 points in the paint.
The injury-prone forward has played in only 77 of 142 games since joining the Mavs, but their only path is to let this play out.
Phil Mickelson made history 30 years ago in Tucson, becoming one of seven amateurs to win a PGA Tour event since 1940. Lefty is back in Arizona this weekend and he has a chance to stand alone in the record book. A winner in his first two PGA Tour Champions starts, Mickelson could become the first player to win his first three starts on a PGA Tour-sanctioned tour this weekend in the Cologuard Classic at Tucson National.
US Soccer Chief Comms Officer Neil Buethe told Insider "diversity, equity, and inclusion is a main focus" in the Federation's promotional efforts.