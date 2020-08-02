Rapper & Puma Collaborator J. Cole Considers NBA Career With Advice From Master P

Rapper and five time Grammy nominee J. Cole is now considering trying to earn an NBA contract. The 35-year old musician recently spoke with fellow rapper Master P, who played in the NBA for the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors, for advice.

“When I talked to J. Cole, he was like, ‘You know, big dog, you did it. What do you think I would have to do to make it happen?,” Master P said according to the Bleacher Report.

Although he is known for his music, Cole, whose height is believed to be 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3, according to fan sites, has quite a bit of experience on the basketball court. He was a walk-on player at St. John’s University, a Division 1 Men’s Basketball team, before he ultimately decided to pursue his music career.

Cole recently appeared in a Puma commercial with Master P, where it was insinuated that he is training for a spot with the NBA. Master P is also involved in the shoe business, having created the direct-to-consumer brand Moneyatti.

Master P says that while it will be a challenge, he thinks Cole might have a shot.

“I said to get one of these NBA jerseys, it’s not gonna be easy. It’s gonna be a lot of hate, it’s gonna be a lot of people not believing in you but you know J. Cole — he got the right size, he in the gym!” he said to TMZ Sports.

Since Cole passed up his earlier shot at an NBA career for music, he will have to work even to get his foot in the door.

“They’ve been putting their whole life into this. So, you’re gonna have to prove you’re worthy of being on that court,” P said.

In other news, J. Cole’s new shoe collab with Puma released Friday. The performance basketball shoe is meant for both on and off court with its sleek design. Cole, who signed on with the brand in February, created the Puma RS-Dreamer, which features Puma’s running system RS Foam, which is designed for on-court mobility with durability and traction. The shoe’s atypical lacing system and high-rebound and energy-returning ProFoam make it a popular court shoe.

Cole’s influence on the design can be seen in a subtle nod to his record label Dreamville Records with the Dreamer logo.

The J. Cole x Puma RS-Dreamer arrived on Puma.com and at Puma stores on July 31. The sneaker can also be found at all Foot Locker Inc. affiliates such as Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs, Footaction and Eastbay for $125 retail.

