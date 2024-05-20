Rapper joined Chiefs’ Rashee Rice and ‘Hollywood’ Brown at their workout

Phase Three of the Chiefs’ offseason workout program began Monday.

The NFL said each team can hold 10 days of organized team practice activity (or “OTAs”) in this phase. While no contact is permitted, teams are permitted to run 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Chiefs players will be back on the field, but some players have already been running drills on their own time. For instance, quarterback Patrick Mahomes invited pass catchers to Texas to work with him this spring and there was a good turnout.

Chiefs receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Rashee Rice have been working out together, and they were joined by a special guest: rap singer Yungeen Ace.

Yungeen Ace, who is known for songs like “Opps” and “Pain” didn’t suit up or catch any passes. But in a video that Brown shared, the rapper was with the receivers, who were wearing Chiefs helmets.

Take a look.

Rice is apparently in Kansas City as he posted a video on his Instagram story of last night’s storm as it was descending on downtown. He was involved in a multi-car crash in March in Dallas., but it appears he’ll join the Chiefs for Phase Three.