Rapoport's top takeaways from Roger Goodell's Super Bowl LVII week press conference
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's top takeaways from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Super Bowl LVII week press conference.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's top takeaways from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's Super Bowl LVII week press conference.
Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may have been here before but the stats don't lie. Philly should roll over Kansas City.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
Terry Bradshaw shed some light on Sean Payton's NFL coaching choice and Cardinals fans might find his comment about Kyler Murray interesting.
What does Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski think of the comparisons between him and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Here's what he told our Phil Perry on the Next Pats Podcast.
Jimmy Garoppolo's relationship with Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch reportedly went south in the days or weeks leading up to the 49ers' loss to the Eagles.
NFL Network has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl 57 coverage
Trent Dilfer has had plenty of infamous takes about Tom Brady, but his recent comments about the newly retired quarterback and the modern NFL might be the most puzzling yet.
Brock Purdy avoided Tommy John surgery per Ian Rapoport. His surgery is set for Feb. 22.
The Raiders finally relented on Tuesday, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. The natural reaction to the news became wondering whether Carr might actually be traded. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that still remains unlikely. If Carr is on the roster as of 4:00 p.m. ET next [more]
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
People love their conspiracy theories.
Halftime at a Super Bowl is twice as long as during a regular-season game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid has a plan for keeping his team loose.
Former Pro Bowl WR Brandon Marshall informed Patrick Mahomes that Rihanna said he was "the greatest quarterback ever," prompting a funny exchange.
The Chiefs coach was asked to name his favorite rappers today, and his answer didn’t disappoint.
Here’s a look at the Chiefs helmets for Super Bowl LVII.
Brady’s announcement that he wouldn’t start in 2023 eased the immediate dread for Olsen that the Super Bowl would be his last as the lead analyst.
Ross Tucker believes the 49ers should explore starting Trey Lance before dumping all of their eggs into the Brock Purdy basket.
The Colts coaching search is closing in on a month with eight candidates in play. Here's how an unprecedented season set up an unconventional search.
Here is what the Chicago Bears could hope to get from the Indianapolis Colts if they trade the No. 1 overall pick.
When will Bill Belichick surpass Don Shula's NFL coaching record, and what will be his next step after reaching that milestone? Our Tom E. Curran caught up with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio at the Super Bowl and exchanged some theories.