Rapoport's injury updates on Rashan Gary, Romeo Doubs and Aaron Jones after Week 9
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's injury updates on Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary, wide receiver Romeo Doubs and running back Aaron Jones after Week 9.
Packers running back Aaron Jones was in a walking boot after injuring his ankle during Sunday’s loss to the Lions, but it appears he avoided a serious injury. Jones told reporters on Sunday that X-rays were negative and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that further tests also showed that Jones’ ankle is in good shape. [more]
Packers rookie WR Romeo Doubs will miss games after suffering a high ankle sprain on Sunday against the Lions.
As the 49ers return from their bye week, the club has made a few roster moves. San Francisco announced running back Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz have all been designated to return from injured reserve and have had their practice windows opened. Mitchell has been out since suffering a sprained MCL during the [more]
There were a pair of reports concerning free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. ahead of Sunday’s games. One said that he’s expected to be fully cleared medically to return from last year’s torn ACL by the end of the week and the other concerned the Cowboys’ interest in adding him to their receiving corps. [more]
Get the latest on the ankle injury suffered Sunday by Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs
The biggest name free-agent will soon be getting a clean bill of health. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. expects to be fully cleared to play this week. Beckham suffered a torn ACL in Super Bowl LVI. Once he’s cleared, the question becomes where he’ll sign. He can choose his [more]
The Packers are losing star OLB Rashan Gary for the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL on Sunday in Detroit.
