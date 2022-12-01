Rapoport's 'My Cause My Cleats' commemorates Kids in Need Foundation
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's 'My Cause My Cleats' commemorates Kids in Need Foundation.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's 'My Cause My Cleats' commemorates Kids in Need Foundation.
Bills edge rusher Von Miller said this week that he was hopeful about returning from his knee injury in time to play the Jets in Week 14, but that’s not going to happen. The Bills announced on Thursday that Miller has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss at least four games as a [more]
President Joe Biden signals willingness to talk with Vladimir Putin about ending war in Ukraine during French president Emmanuel Macron's U.S. visit.
‘Iran’s regime has tried hard to brainwash its people against the US, but most Americans who’ve been to Iran will tell you it’s among the friendliest places’
Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in Tampa Bay, the current Jackson State [more]
Alabama high school football teams will have a rough next few years. Thompson 8th-grade quarterback Trent Seaborn won MVP at the AHSAA 7A championship.
If one of the NFL’s most powerful men had taken ownership of a controversial image from the civil rights era, he really would be a football maverick
Friday's last set of group matches has some intriguing matchups.
A sold-out, raucous Assembly Hall saw one of the best college basketball atmospheres as Indiana beat North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
Can Germany avoid getting eliminated in the group stage at the second straight World Cup?
Argentina will play Australia next on Saturday night after just two days’ rest
Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan used to be best friends. But they have fallen out in the last decade over a piece of criticism Barkley levied at Jordan on television.
While the odds are even as of now, MLB Network's Jon Morosi believes the Giants can land Aaron Judge if they prove one thing.
Belgium out after Lukaku misses hat-trick of sitters in World Cup nightmare
The USMNT star still did not commit to playing in Saturday’s knockout-round game against the Netherlands.
Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum stands alone in NBA history with this incredible stat.
Jon Rahm played with Tiger Woods in the final round of the Masters and recalled the two being put on the clock.
The former Cardinals cornerback said "Kyler Murray don't care about nobody but Kyler Murray."
Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan. The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th. Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Ciara threw a birthday party for [more]
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff Picks after the latest CFP rankings and before Championship Weekend.
"There are people who could have done wrong in both places, but it seems that there are only bad guys on one side."