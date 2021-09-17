Rapoport: WR Kenny Golladay seen yelling at Giants players, coaches during 'TNF'

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports on New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay yelling at coaches and players at the end of the Giants Thursday Night Football matchup. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

