Rapoport: Why Jason Pierre-Paul agreed to a one-year deal with Ravens after his visit
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares why defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul agreed to a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens after his visit.
Moore is still recovering from his hamstring injury. He was unable to practice Wednesday or Thursday and was not in the open part of practice Friday.
Here are five 49ers who could determine whether the club exits Denver on Sunday night with a victory in Week 3.
Which catch was better: Odell or George Pickens?
Brad Stevens was visibly emotional discussing Ime Udoka's suspension and the unfortunate ripple effects caused by it. Our Chris Forsberg breaks down the Celtics' press conference and how Stevens will lead the organization moving forward.
Former Patriots star Vince Wilfork recently paid a visit to old friend Bill Belichick -- who wasn't quite prepared to see how much weight Wilfork had lost since his playing days.
Jacoby Brissett and Amari Cooper are among the biggest winners after the Browns win over the Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 3.
The nicest thing Jalen Hurts could say about his time with Carson Wentz doesn't speak well about Wentz.
Ahead of Sunday's Patriots-Ravens matchup, Lamar Jackson shared a funny memory of his pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick.
Yes, it's probably much ado about nothing, but Bill Belichick's contract comment has some wondering if the Patriots might have interest in Lamar Jackson.
The Packers signed veteran wideout Travis Fulgham to their practice squad on Thursday and their need for healthy bodies at the position was likely behind the more. Four of the receivers were out of practice on Thursday. The group included Allen Lazard, who went from limited with an ankle injury on Wednesday to sitting out [more]
Nick Mensio dives into the matchups and highlights 25 of his favorite fantasy football starts and sits for Week 3. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
See who experts around the league are taking in a Week 3 matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.
Patriots traded tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders. Here's why it made sense for New England.
CLEVELAND (AP) Mitch Trubisky promised he'd be more aggressive and was, testing Cleveland's secondary with some long throws and moving Pittsburgh's offense effectively in the first half. Trubisky showed some signs of breaking out of an early season funk before bogging down after halftime as the Steelers lost 29-17 to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. For 30 minutes, Trubisky looked good.
The quarterback’s performances with Denver should improve as he settles in. But his game is not aging well and he needs to adapt
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 3. Tom Brady and the Bucs will beat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.
Campbell talked about where D'Andre Swift, Aidan Hutchinson, Frank Ragnow and others are in their injury progress for Week 3
49ers legend Steve Young believes that any question as to whether Kyle Shanahan is responsible for Trey Lance's injury is a "goofball question."
After the 2021 season, the Cowboys decided to move on from receiver Amari Cooper. If they hadn’t found a trade partner, they would have cut him. Enter the Browns, with a move that seemed confusing at the time. Cooper hadn’t performed particularly well on grass and/or in the elements. He’d have both in Cleveland. Moreover, [more]