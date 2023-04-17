Rapoport: If we were to see a new Lamar Jackson deal, 'we would have seen it already'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says if we were to see a new Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson deal, "we would have seen it already."
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says if we were to see a new Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson deal, "we would have seen it already."
"Lamar, if you're watching, I'd love to get to work with you."
While Beckham’s deal may boost the chance Jackson plays for the Ravens in 2023, those around the NFL don't think it lends any more optimism to his long-term future.
What does this mean — if anything — for the Lamar Jackson impasse?
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Later, Robinson and McDonald go through C Mac's top-five favorite player-team fits in the draft and how likely each fit is to become reality.
Jackson tweeted that the Ravens haven't "been interested in meeting my value."
Charles Robinson joins us from the owner's meetings in Phoenix, Arizona accompanied by Charles McDonald to discuss the biggest news around the meetings, including Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson announcing he requested a trade. Later on, Charles McDonald gives his five favorite prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Jackson reportedly had an interest in the Patriots, but one ex-player thinks he shouldn't.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
While there remains serious discontent between Jackson and the Ravens, Monday's events appear to reframe what's already happened as much as anything.
"Mahomes took that BS deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]."
In an NFL free agency edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald wonders why Atlanta isn't chasing a QB that could re-energize its franchise, and embraces our new reality wherein the Detroit Lions act competently.
Jalen Hurts is getting paid.
Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline remained hospitalized in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.
The Bruins had a remarkable regular season.
After a frenetic opening weekend of the 2023 NBA playoffs, here are three things that stood out as particularly noteworthy, starting with the newest member of The “I’m Him” Club.
Both teams' were fined five million Chinese yuan (roughly $727,000) and their coaches and general managers were given 3-5 year bans
Fred Zinkie breaks down all things lineup-related to give fantasy baseball managers an edge to start the week.
Fans in Black and Gold took over the Galaxy's stadium as LAFC racked up another win over the downtrodden Galaxy, Los Angeles' original team.
At least four people were killed and 28 others were injured in a mass shooting at a birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, on Saturday night.
Jordan Spieth missed putts to win the playoff on the first two holes Sunday at Harbour Town.