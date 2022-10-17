Rapoport: Wentz seeing hand specialist in L.A. after fracturing ring finger

Associated Press

Italy’s presumed next premier, Giorgia Meloni, and former Premier Silvio Berlusconi sought to put days of acrimony behind them Monday by meeting privately and presenting a united front as they seek to form Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II. Officials from Meloni’s Brothers of Italy and Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties issued a joint statement saying the meeting, held at Meloni’s Rome headquarters, was carried out in a spirit of “unity of intentions and maximum cordiality and collaboration.” The Brothers of Italy, which has its roots in a neo-fascist movement, won 26% of the vote in Italy’s Sept. 25 general election, the most of any party.