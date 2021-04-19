Rapoport: Washington waiving 2019 Round 4 RB Bryce Love

USA TODAY Sports

After 16 years in the NFL, former Washington quarterback Alex Smith has announced his retirement. Smith made the heartfelt announcement via his wife's Instagram. San Francisco made Smith the No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NFL draft, and he spent the first eight seasons of his career with the 49ers.