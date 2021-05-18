Rapoport: Washington 'likely moving on without Morgan Moses'

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares that the Washington Football Team is likely moving on from tackle Morgan Moses. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

