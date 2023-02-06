Rapoport: Vikings to hire Steelers assistant Brian Flores as new defensive coordinator
Wilson brought Jake Heaps and a staff of personal trainers and coaches to Denver when he was traded from the Seahawks last offseason.
Watch Peyton Manning's reaction to the AFC losing the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday.
In 2015, it even predicted the exact score.
The 11-year-old son of the Colts legend connects with Stefon Diggs during Pro Bowl Games festivities in Las Vegas.
The Chiefs’ coaching staff reportedly made some changes to the team hotel so the players feel more at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
New Broncos head coach Sean Payton discusses his plan for quarterback Russell Wilson, who struggled in Denver last season.
Few know Tom Brady better than his father, Tom Brady Sr., who admitted he saw some pretty clear signs that his son was leaning toward retirement prior to the QB's surprising announcement.
There’s a notable history with Carl Cheffers and the Chiefs. But this goes beyond that.
The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator on Monday, their first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season. Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh, after three years as head coach in Miami. Prior to being hired by the Dolphins, Flores was an assistant for 11 seasons for New England, the last eight on the defensive side.
Patrick Mahomes has the most notable injury ahead of Super Bowl LVII. Here's the latest news for the Eagles and Chiefs.
The Patriots have, on a few occasions, spent big to fix glaring roster holes. This offseason is different, writes Phil Perry. It's the coaching staff that owner Robert Kraft is bolstering with his checkbook, and the Adrian Klemm hire is the latest example.
Some Super Bowl hosts have had better luck than others.
Super Bowl prediction and game preview, odds, and TV for Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles
"There's no way it couldn't have been racially motivated," Johnny Bright said before his death of the incident that ended his Heisman Trophy dream.
A majority of executives polled by Mike Sando of The Athletic believe the relationship between the Green Bay Packers and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will end this offseason via trade.
If the Chargers release star wide receiver Keenan Allen, should the Patriots target him on the NFL free agent market? Here's our take.
The NFC won the first installment of the Pro Bowl Games, giving NFC coach Eli Manning bragging rights over AFC coach Peyton Manning. “It’s official, you can’t doubt it, I am the greatest coach of the Mannings. I am so much better at coaching than Peyton. The NFC won, the guys bought in, they played [more]
How did Nick Sirianni, an unknown coach, win over the Eagles' locker room so fast? The players told us. By Reuben Frank
The new head coach for the Denver Broncos has some challenges for the season ahead.
Here is a look at three realistic options Kellen Moore could bring from Dallas to Los Angeles.