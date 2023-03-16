Rapoport: Vikings, S Harrison Smith agree to restructured deal for 2023
Losing Zach Allen and Byron Murphy Jr. to free agency stings, but it's not the end of the world for the Arizona Cardinals.
The Carolina Panthers landed veteran defensive tackle DeShawn Williams in free agency on Wednesday, the team announced.
It’s impossible to imagine the Cowboys without running back Ezekiel Elliott, and it’s hard to imagine Elliott without the Cowboys. But that’s where we’ll be, once the Cowboys officially release Elliott. He has a $10.9 million base salary for 2023 and a cap number of $16.72 million. With running back Tony Pollard operating under the [more]
The Jets want Aaron Rodgers. Aaron Rodgers wants the Jets. The Packers don’t want Aaron Rodgers. This should be easy to resolve, right? It’s not. The Packers want a lot for Rodgers. They want more than they should, frankly. The Jets believe the Packers are being unreasonable. Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick [more]
The Cowboys have roughly $26 million in cap space to make other moves to bolster their roster via free agency or trades.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
This free-agent class isn't great, but there are some quality veterans.
Skip Bayless and others took to social media after the Cincinnati Bengals signed a four-year deal with offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr.
By cutting Elliott before the new NFL calendar begins, the Dallas Cowboys will save a lot of money.
Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst valued Jordan Love’s potential enough three years ago to trade up in the draft and select him in the first round, catching the Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback already on Green Bay’s roster by surprise. Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM that he intends to play for the New York Jets in the 2023 season and is waiting for the Packers to trade him. Assuming that move is made, Love will take over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback.
The Chiefs lose a starting safety but have a player waiting to step into the role.
As the Broncos look to re-tool for their first year under head coach Sean Payton, one of their key receivers might be on the way out. Reports emerged earlier in the week that Denver had been discussing trading Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and K.J. Hamler. Now a new detail has emerged for what the club [more]
Who's coming and who's going from New England this offseason? As free agency kicks off this week, here's an updated list of players the Patriots have added and let go so far in 2023.
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
The Indianapolis Colts hold the No. 4 pick in the first round, which will be April 27, 2023, in Kansas City. Here are all the Colts picks.
Adderley started 44 games for the Chargers since 2020
Parris Campbell is headed to the Giants on a one-year deal, a source told IndyStar, creating another question on the rebuilding offense.
Here's the latest Eagles news and rumors as free agency kicks off this week.
