Rapoport: 'I would be very surprised' if Mac Jones isn't a Top-10 pick

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says "I would be very surprised" if Alabama QB Mac Jones isn't a Top-10 pick. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

