Rapoport: Tyreek Hill 'day to day' with quad injury
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport provides injury updates for Kansas City Chiefs players in Week 6. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL International
The Panthers are going to need a new punter for at least the next three weeks. The team announce that Joseph Charlton has been placed on injured reserve Thursday. Charlton was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday because of a lower back injury. Charlton averaged 39.1 yards per kick over the first [more]
Williams, who was limited by a hip injury Wednesday, leads the Lions with 244 yards rushing and 2 TDs on 55 carries
#Chiefs DT Derrick Nnadi says injuries or no injuries, whoever is playing on the defensive line will be ready to do their job. | from @TheJohnDillon
In his dealings with those in his immediate orbit, the former Raiders head coach long ago showed us where he thinks a Black man’s place in football should be Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Monday. Photograph: John Hefti/AP Now that Jon Gruden has been forced out in Las Vegas – and this, after an eight years-long email trail of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic exchanges were unearthed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team’s fratty workplace culture – it’s w
Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]
The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]
Charles Robinson is joined by NBC's Michael Smith to discuss Jon Gruden's departure from the Raiders & three teams they're worried about in 2021.
The Vikings' Wednesday injury report looks about as long as a CVS receipt.
When asked if he could name all the Bears QBs since he's been starting, Aaron Rodgers could only name four. See which four those were.
The showdown between the Packers and Bears will look a little different at Soldier Field on Sunday.
Former Patriots wideout Julian Edelman weighed in on the controversial e-mails sent by Jon Gruden that led to the Las Vegas Raiders head coach's resignation.
Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal
Antonio Brown gives credit to Ben Roethlisberger for helping him.
The resignation of head coach Jon Gruden on Monday not only left the Las Vegas Raiders without a head coach but without a play-caller as well. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said on Wednesday that offensive coordinator Greg Olson will now handle the play-calling for the Raiders moving forward after Gruden’s departure from the team. [more]
For those who haven’t been following along, this legal fight isn’t going well for the league.
Chiefs safety Dan Sorsensen has been singled out by fans as the biggest problem on a defense that ranks last in the NFL. Here’s what KC’s defensive coordinator said about him Thursday.
Derek Carr spoke for the first time since head coach Jon Gruden submitted his resignation.
NFL expert picks, predictions, and lines for Week 6 highlighted by Green Bay at Chicago, Arizona at Cleveland, and Dallas at New England.
Here's the latest about injuries to several Bears players heading into a Week 6 divisional showdown against the Packers.
Some positives, some concerns linger on the injury front as the Browns return to the practice field: