Rapoport: Tyler Lockett expected to have surgery to repair, stabilize fractured finger
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is expected to have surgery to repair and stabilize a fractured finger.
The 49ers have won seven straight games after starting the season 3-4.
Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said earlier this week that he did not expect defensive tackle Vita Vea to play against the Bengals and he officially ruled Vea out on Friday. Bowles said at his press conference that Vea’s calf injury will sideline him this Sunday. Bowles also cast doubt on right tackle Tristan Wirfs [more]
It doesn't sound like Kenny Pickett will play this week.
The weather is making things interesting all over again in Buffalo. Four weeks after a massive snowstorm forced the relocation of a Bills’ game against the Browns to Detroit, snow again looms over a home game. A lake effect snow warning begins at 7:00 p.m. tonight and lasts until 1:00 p.m. ET. It can result [more]
Instead of the 49ers extending their lead to 28-3 on a Deommodore Lenoir pick six, referee Alex Kemp flagged Nick Bosa for roughing the passer and paced off a 15-yard penalty.
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio said it wouldnt surprise him if the Carolina Panthers pursue Mike Tomlin in a trade, and to keep an eye on Bill Belichick this offseason.
49ers rookie Brock Purdy gave credit to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for laying the groundwork for his success at quarterback.
The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday night, nailing down the NFC West championship. At 21-13, it was closer than it should have been. The dagger should have come with more than 12 minutes remaining in the third quarter. A pass from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was intercepted by 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir. He [more]
Tennessee football offers Bryce Young.
The 49ers have won seven games in a row. They’ve clinched the NFC West title. While clinching the division isn’t the “final goal,” there’s not much more that they can do over the balance of the regular season. With three games left, the only real question for the 49ers is whether they finish as the [more]
Nick Bosa had the most Nick Bosa answer when asked what he's thinking about when he's chasing "sackaroonis."
The three-week extravaganza known as college football bowl season kicks off Friday. Ranking all 41 games, including insight on why to watch each one.
The Jaguars host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The Times-Union staff predicts the Week 15 matchup.
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
After a reversal by the event committee, Charlie Woods will play from the same set of tees as 2021, but the yardage will change.
Takeaways from the #49ers' 21-13 win over the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.
Can the Packers go 4-0 to finish the 2022 season? They'll be in a good position to make the playoffs if they do.