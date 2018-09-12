Rapoport tweets Leonard Fournette unable to practice with hamstring strain

Ian Rapoport tweeted this morning that Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was unable to practice today with a hamstring strain. He is currently listed as day-to-day.

The Patriots will face the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday in a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, a 24-20 Pats victory. The status of the premier offensive weapon for the Jags, running back Leonard Fournette, is unclear.

Meanwhile, #Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette is not expected to practice today with what the team has called a minor hamstring strain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2018

Fournette is officially listed as day-to-day, making him questionable for Sunday's matchup. The second-year running back is one of the top rushers in the league. He finished eighth in the league during his rookie campaign with 1040 yards and nine touchdowns in just 13 games. In the AFC Championship, Fournette rushed for 76 yards on 24 carries, including a touchdown.

Rushing defense was an area where the Patriots struggled in Week 1. They allowed 167 rushing yards to the Houston Texans, the fourth most by any defense.

Should Fournette be unable to play, the Jags would feature T.J. Yeldon. The fourth year back has 1,509 yards and five touchdowns on 375 career carries.