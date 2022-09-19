Rapoport: Trey Lance suffered broken ankle, will undergo season-ending surgery
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered broken ankle and will undergo season-ending surgery.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance suffered broken ankle and will undergo season-ending surgery.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Carson Wentz set an impressive record Sunday.
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
What was Fields thinking?
Jimmy Garoppolo walked away with a win and more than $350,000 on Sunday after he took over as the 49ers' quarterback against the Seahawks.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.
Social media reactions from Justin Fields' failed goal-line attempt out of the shotgun formation.
Tom Brady doesn't seem happy, and what should have been a career victory lap is, so far, a sad slog.
The Indianapolis Colts are 0-1-1 after poor performances against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans.
UCLA legend Troy Aikman called the turnout at the Rose Bowl for the Bruins' win over South Alabama an "embarrassment."
Who is your top 6 through three weeks?
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan stood by his decision on the play-call that resulted in quarterback Trey Lance breaking his ankle and ending his season.