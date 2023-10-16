Rapoport: Trevor Lawrence's knee injury believed to be minor 'The Insiders'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reporting Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's knee injury believed to be minor.
Trevor Lawrence twisted his knee as he was tackled in the final minutes of his team's win over the Colts on Sunday.
