Associated Press

Hermes led the pack on Saturday’s installment of Paris Fashion Week as its veteran menswear designer, Veronique Nichanian, delivered an atypical glam rock twist to her luxuriant wares. There was no far-flung concept, gimmick or muse, unlike in most Paris shows, because none was needed. Nichanian - who’s been at the helm of this family-run business for an incredible 34 years - is an expert at letting the clothes do the talking.