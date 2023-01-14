Rapoport: Tom Brady will be a true free agent in offseason
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says quarterback Tom Brady will be a true free agent in offseason drawing interest from multiple teams.
The Buccaneers play the Cowboys in the wild-card round on Monday night. If they lose, it will potentially be quarterback Tom Brady‘s final game with the team, given that he’s due to become a free agent. There has been much speculation regarding Brady’s future. Will he retire? Will he play for the Buccaneers? Will he [more]
Novak Djokovic was "a bit emotional" after receiving a warm welcome Friday on his return to Melbourne Park, before facing Nick Kyrgios in a sell-out Australian Open exhibition match.Djokovic has dominated the Australian Open since his maiden triumph in 2008 but he had his visa cancelled 12 months ago and was deported on the eve of the tournament because of his stance on Covid vaccines.
Novak Djokovic received a warm and enthusiastic welcome in his return to Melbourne during an exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios on Friday. Djokovic’s visa for entering Australia was revoked and he was deported ahead of last year’s Australian Open because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
The Rams will have head coach Sean McVay back for the 2023 season and quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t be going anywhere either. Stafford has said he will not be retiring this offseason and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams will pick up Stafford’s $26 million option bonus by the third day of the [more]
Theres a new set of overtime rules for the 2023 NFL postseason after last year's game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs. Heres everything you need to know.
Los Angeles Chargers vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Playoffs Wild Card game preview and breakdown for the game on Saturday, December 14
In an exclusive interview with The Athletic, Carlos Correa revealed who the first Giants player he called was after he agreed to terms with San Francisco: Brandon Crawford.
Titans WR Kyle Philips is focused on getting healthy and adding weight during the offseason.
Jerod Mayo has reportedly turned down interview for Carolina Panthers' head coaching job.
Some roster moves for the Bengals before the opening round of the playoffs.
Sean Payton, the Super Bowl-winning coach most coveted during this NFL coaching cycle, is expected to interview with several teams this winter.
Jordan Spieth backed up an opening 64 that gave him the Sony Open co-lead with a 75 Friday that caused him to miss the cut by one.
It would take a lot of things going right for the visiting team.
Trevor Bauer became a free agent Friday when he went unclaimed on waivers, leaving the Los Angeles Dodgers responsible for about $22.5 million owed to the former Cy Young Award winner whose unprecedented 324-game suspension over sexual misconduct allegations was reduced by an arbitrator. Los Angeles designated Bauer for assignment on Jan. 6, the last day to restore him to the roster, after arbitrator Martin Scheinman cut the suspension imposed by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The Dodgers placed the pitcher on waivers Thursday.
Ohio State football coach Ryan Day promoted receives coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator, replacing Kevin Wilson.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
Manchester United's equaliser against Manchester City was hugely controversial as debate raged over whether Bruno Fernandes' strike should have been disallowed for offside.
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Cheryl Bosa had to make a decision on which son's playoff game she would attend Saturday, and her reasoning was justified.
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.