Rapoport: Tom Brady has 'a little bit of a rotator cuff' injury
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a little bit of a rotator cuff injury.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a little bit of a rotator cuff injury.
Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks is set to miss some time after getting hurt in Sunday’s win. Burks was on crutches and had his foot in a walking boot after the game. NFL Media reports that the wideout has been diagnosed with turf toe and will miss time, although he does not need to have [more]
Falcons running back/receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson won’t be on the field for the next four weeks. Patterson was placed on injured reserve today. That means he’ll miss at least four weeks. Although Patterson has played in all four games this season, he has been dealing with a knee injury and he needs a minor procedure. Patterson [more]
The Colts have received some good injury news on running back Jonathan Taylor. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, tests on Taylor’s ankle were negative and the running back has a chance to play in this week’s Thursday matchup against the Broncos. Taylor suffered the injury on Sunday, but it didn’t really affect his playing time. [more]
Titans HC Mike Vrabel provided updates on Monty Rice, Elijah Molden and Racey McMath on Monday.
A 27-year-old man died after falling from an escalator during Jets-Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium, the local public safety department said.
Here’s a look at how PFF graded the Bears offense and defense in their Week 4 loss vs. Giants.
Game time update for Clemson's ACC matchup with Florida State.
Lawrence Jackson Jr. breaks down who's on the rise and who's falling heading into Week 5. How can Kyle Pitts become more involved for the Falcons. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
The global research team at BofA Securities, led by Michael Hartnett, has navigated the curveballs thrown by 2022 far better than most.
Jackson, 52, took her seat Monday as the court’s newest justice and first Black woman ever to sit on its bench.
Bill Belichick had an uncharacteristically long conversation with Aaron Rodgers after Patriots-Packers. Here's what Rodgers had to say about their exchange.
The NFL has a few great teams and a whole lot of "meh." Josh Schrock tries to parse through the parity in his latest NFL power rankings.
The beauty, in this instance, was in the details.
What does Cooper Rush do that Washington’s Carson Wentz does? The former Super Bowl champion coach explains.
Jesse Mirco's fake punt sparked a skirmish, but it happened because Rutgers coach Greg Schiano called for a punt block in a 49-10 game.
JuJu Smith-Schuster throws shade at the Steelers coaches.
There isn't a more serious issue facing the NFL than head trauma, and the star quarterback should consider the long-term effects, Chase Goodbread writes.
Jalen Hurts threw a first-quarter interception that was a bad decision, but A.J. Brown wound up catching more flak from Eagles fans for what happened next. By Adam Hermann
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was livid with the officials after a controversial play in Sunday's Week 4 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers.
The Giants offense was all Saquon Barkley through the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.