Rapoport: Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI.
The Chiefs won’t have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the lineup against the Chargers on Sunday night. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced on Friday that Smith-Schuster has been ruled out. Smith-Schuster suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars. The Chiefs are also going to be playing without Mecole Hardman after he [more]
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play a football game Saturday that means ... well, absolutely nothing. Which means there's no chance of Bama winning its seventh national title since Nick Saban arrived 15 years ago. Which means, of course, that the season is effectively over for the Tide.
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday in Williamson County. He was charged with DUI and speeding.
Both teams are proving you don't have to have elite quarterback play to win a lot of games.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares some numbers to note for Week 11.
Packers fans booed their team during a Thursday Night Football loss to the Titans, and Aaron Rodgers was left with a short response about the crowd after the game.
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been taken to the Russian region of Mordovia, notorious since Soviet times for its penal colonies, to serve a 9-year sentence on drugs charges. Here are extracts from a Reuters interview with Olga Romanova, a representative of the prison rights group Russia Behind Bars, on the conditions Griner can expect in the IK-2 colony in the town of Yavas. Russia's prison service has not responded to questions from Reuters about living and working conditions in such institutions.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
The timeline doesn’t look good. The NFL is looking into it. With Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing arrested early Friday for DUI, it’s possible that Downing was drinking on the team plane back from Green Bay. “There is a policy that prohibits alcohol on team planes or buses,” Chief NFL Spokesman Brian McCarthy said via [more]
Buffalo is getting dumped on.
The Packers had an opportunity to win their second home game in less than a week, four days after upsetting the Cowboys. For as good as Green Bay looked against Dallas on Sunday, they were the exact opposite of it on Thursday night. After the game, quarterback Aaron Rodgers faced a stream of pointed questions [more]
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
LeSean McCoy explains why he sides with Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool as unwarranted scapegoats for the Bears' lack of production in the passing game.
Bruce Arians received a warning from the NFL for his actions before the brawl.
The Ohio State University Board of Trustees announced Thursday football ticket prices for the 2023 home football schedule.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got his grills as a gift from Ja'Marr Chase ahead of Super Bowl 56.
Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently got a vote of confidence from team owner Mark Davis, but keeping McDaniels around may have more to do with the team being "cash poor" than anything else.
Travel will be difficult for the Bills.
Buoyed by Saturday's leadership, an embattled Colts coaching staff rallied in time to help the team's interim coach get a win in his debut.
Week 12 of the college football season features several high-profile matchups. Here's a look at six games worth your time on Saturday.