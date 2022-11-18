Rapoport: Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI

Reuters

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been taken to the Russian region of Mordovia, notorious since Soviet times for its penal colonies, to serve a 9-year sentence on drugs charges. Here are extracts from a Reuters interview with Olga Romanova, a representative of the prison rights group Russia Behind Bars, on the conditions Griner can expect in the IK-2 colony in the town of Yavas. Russia's prison service has not responded to questions from Reuters about living and working conditions in such institutions.