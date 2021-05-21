Rapoport: Tim Tebow has to make Jags' roster to get $920K contract

Reuters

TURIN, Italy (Reuters) -European champion Giacomo Nizzolo won his maiden Giro d'Italia stage on Friday when the Qhubeka Assos rider clinched victory with a fine sprint to the finish on stage 13, a 198-kilometre ride from Ravenna to Verona. Italian Nizzolo, who topped the points classification in 2015 and 2016 without a single stage win, beat Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) and Slovakia's Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) who came second and third, respectively. Affini seemed the likely winner in the final 300 metres but Nizzolo did well to chase him in his slipstream before slingshotting past his compatriot for victory.