Rapoport: Three teams exploring trading up in the 2021 draft
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport highlights three teams exploring trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Raiders re-sign PK Daniel Carlson ahead of 2021 NFL draft
In a few hours, the 49ers' chance to pair savant and star likely will be lost forever.
This would be something.
Will Aaron Rodgers' wish come true?
The Eagles need to improve CB and WR, but draft night buzz makes it sound like those aren't the only two positions under consideration. By Adam Hermann
The San Francisco 49ers reportedly made calls to the Green Bay Packers to inquire about QB Aaron Rodgers and he believed a deal was close.
The 2021 NFL draft is finally here. No more smokescreens. We will finally see which teams are serious about going all-in for a quarterback.
Safety Derwin James has been missing for most of the last two seasons, but that didn’t stop the Chargers from picking up their option on his contract for the 2022 season. Albert Breer of SI.com reported the move on Thursday afternoon. The move guarantees his $9.052 million salary for next season. James had a strong [more]
Look for plenty of surprises from the Steelers draft.
Aaron Rodgers is upset with the Green Bay Packers and may want to be traded. But if he is, don't expect the New England Patriots to be among his top destinations.
A look at the complete selection order for the first round heading into the 2021 NFL draft.
The tension between reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers might have hit a new level, with the QB apparently looking for a way out.
Two AFC West teams are among Rodgers' reported list of preferred trade destinations.
If the Green Bay Packers trade MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, where could he go? The Broncos, Raiders and 49ers reportedly are on his wish list.
The league expects that all 10 officials will be back in time for the playoffs next month.
BetMGM took a couple of huge bets on the Hawks.
Anaheim Ducks goaltender Ryan Miller announced Thursday he will retire at the end of the season. The 40-year-old veteran and former Vezina Trophy winner is the winningest U.S.-born goalie in NHL history. "It was a dream come true when I played my first NHL game and it has been a privilege to spend 18 years as a professional," Miller said in a statement released by the Ducks.
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin is taking an indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons, the team announced Wednesday. Drouin, 26, was placed on long-term injured reserve and the Canadiens asked everyone to respect his privacy. "The most important thing right now is 'Jo' taking care of what he needs to take care of," Canadiens coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday.
Andy Behrens is joined by NBC Sports Edge's Thor Nystrom to talk about the Julio Jones rumors, the first round QBs, and the running back shooting up draft boards.
Brad Keselowski added his name to the impressively long and varied list of 2021 winners with a victory at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend. There have been nine winners through the opening 10 races headed into Sunday‘s Buschy McBusch Race 400 (3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), but notably absent on that […]