Rapoport: Three players who could get franchise tag after window opens Tuesday

Andrei Arlovski is not done fighting anytime soon, for the fans that are wondering. "The Pitbull" is currently focused on facing Tom Aspinall on Saturday at UFC Vegas 19. He’s fully embracing the 15 year age difference between him and his 27-year-old opponent. “Hopefully Dana White and Las Vegas PD are not going to charge me with child abuse Saturday night,” he said. Arlovski faces a healthy challenge in Aspinall, who approaches this fight on an impressive six-fight winning streak. “I’m very excited,” Arlovski said. “He’s tough no doubt about it, strong, young, probably hungry. So, I’m ready to go.” Andrei Arlovski happy to be a busy fighter at 42 The Pitbull is also excited about the fact that he’s staying active, maintaining a concise method to his outlook on fighting these days. “I’m happy that I’m busy. I fought in November, I’m fighting right now in February,” Arlovski said. “I know for a fact that I have to keep winning and train hard and listen to my coaches. Simple.” The 42-year-old Arlovski has no intention of retiring either, as he mentioned plans to stay with the UFC for another two or three years. Despite a 5-8 record since 2016, he’s currently riding a two-fight winning streak and the losses he’s endured include heavyweight contenders like Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Francis Ngannou, and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Arlovski will look to continue that winning streak by defeating Aspinall on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Results UFC Vegas 19 Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)