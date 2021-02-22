Rapoport: Three players who could get franchise tag after window opens Tuesday

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shares three players who could get franchise tag after window opens Tuesday This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories

  • Aaron Sanchez, Giants betting right-hander can find his 2016 form

    Farhan Zaidi had been after right-hander Aaron Sanchez for a couple of years and last week finally signed him.

  • 2021 NFL free agency preview: What it might take for Dolphins to land Allen Robinson

    Free agency begins March 17. Who are the best players available? And will the Dolphins make a play for them? We explore in this series of player profiles ahead of the league new year.

  • Cam Newton: I intimidated the Panthers; Patriots were only place that made sense

    Quarterback Cam Newton was a free agent for quite a while last year after being released by the Panthers and there didn’t appear to be anyone other than the Patriots knocking on his door when he finally signed in July. Newton’s season got off to a decent start, but he missed time after testing positive [more]

  • Mariners president Kevin Mather apologizes for comments

    Mariners CEO and team president Kevin Mather apologized for comments he made during an online event where he expressed opinions about organizational strategy, personnel moves and club finances.

  • Patriots players defend Cam Newton after QB was heckled at 7-on-7 camp

    Cam Newton is still a member of the Patriots until March 17, and it appears his teammates have his back after a heckling incident over the weekend.

  • New Jersey begins process of allowing fans back in stadiums

    The Giants and Jets played all their home games in an empty MetLife Stadium in 2020, but in 2021 New Jersey is beginning the process of bringing fans back. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced that 15 percent capacity will be permitted at outdoor stadiums, beginning March 1. The Giants and Jets, of course, will [more]

  • Stevens happily surprised by early win with Bell: 'I think we can get a few more'

    For the first time in his NASCAR Cup Series career, crew chief Adam Stevens celebrated a race win with a driver other than Kyle Busch. Stevens helped sophomore Christopher Bell put the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in Victory Lane on Sunday at Daytona International Speedway after Bell conquered the track’s road-course layout. The […]

  • Seattle Seahawks Shaquill Griffin among 10 best free agents under 25

    Griffin will hit the free agency market on March 17.

  • Titans’ first-round picks since 2010 with grade for each

    Taking a look back and grading the Titans' first-round draft picks since 2010.

  • Andrei Arlovski moving full steam ahead in the UFC at 42 years of age

    Andrei Arlovski is not done fighting anytime soon, for the fans that are wondering. "The Pitbull" is currently focused on facing Tom Aspinall on Saturday at UFC Vegas 19. He’s fully embracing the 15 year age difference between him and his 27-year-old opponent. “Hopefully Dana White and Las Vegas PD are not going to charge me with child abuse Saturday night,” he said. Arlovski faces a healthy challenge in Aspinall, who approaches this fight on an impressive six-fight winning streak. “I’m very excited,” Arlovski said. “He’s tough no doubt about it, strong, young, probably hungry. So, I’m ready to go.” Andrei Arlovski happy to be a busy fighter at 42 The Pitbull is also excited about the fact that he’s staying active, maintaining a concise method to his outlook on fighting these days. “I’m happy that I’m busy. I fought in November, I’m fighting right now in February,” Arlovski said. “I know for a fact that I have to keep winning and train hard and listen to my coaches. Simple.” The 42-year-old Arlovski has no intention of retiring either, as he mentioned plans to stay with the UFC for another two or three years. Despite a 5-8 record since 2016, he’s currently riding a two-fight winning streak and the losses he’s endured include heavyweight contenders like Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Francis Ngannou, and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Arlovski will look to continue that winning streak by defeating Aspinall on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Results UFC Vegas 19 Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Alex Smith calls Colin Kaepernick's NFL absence 'tragic': 'Country wasn't ready for it'

    "To see the backlash that happened, yeah, it hurts. It hurts looking back at it that the country wasn't ready for it, and he suffered the repercussions with his job."

  • Sam Burns builds 5-shot lead at halfway point at Riviera

    Sam Burns wanted to pay respect to tough Riviera by playing it safe. Among those chasing is Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and a past winner at Riviera. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth, who is starting to make himself at home near the top of the leaderboard.

  • Trail Blazers irked that Damian Lillard didn't get All-Star starter nod

    Did Damian Lillard deserve the nod over Luka Doncic?

  • LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline starters for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.

  • More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

    The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool. Richarlison scored after three minutes and Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a late penalty to give Everton a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

  • Austin Cindric rallies to place second after clash with Allmendinger at State 1 finish

    Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger stood atop the heap of pre-race favorites in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, given their road-racing prowess and familiarity with the 3.61-mile layout at Daytona International Speedway. Both of their cars, though, nearly went from top of the heap to the scrap heap after a rapidly escalating tussle at the […]

  • Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. won't give up No. 11 to Carson Wentz, who is totally fine with it

    Carson Wentz is apparently totally fine with finding a new jersey number.

  • Cam Newton gives emphatic answer when asked if he’d return to Patriots

    Cam Newton wouldn't say if he and the Patriots have stayed in touch this offseason.

  • Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

    Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts. A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports [more]

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini ban

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.