Rapoport: There's a lot of questions surrounding the Commanders drafting a QB
NFL Network's Insider Ian Rapoport discusses the Washington Commanders.
With a sale of the Washington Commanders apparently soon to happen, the next question is: Where will the team play?
Chad Henne came up big for the Chiefs in the playoffs last season.
Snyder's exit from the NFL is one step closer.
Snyder, who has owned the franchise since 1999, finally appears to be exiting the NFL.
People noticed Baker removed "AZ" from his Twitter bio on Thursday.
Behold the full timeline of Dan Snyder's ownership of the Commanders, from bad beginning to embarrassing end.
Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein to recap the biggest takeaways coming out of the 2023 NFL owner's meetings, including the potential sale of the Washington Commanders, new changes to the 2023 NFL rule book and the latest on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Later, the duo discuss two teams who are heading into pivotal seasons in 2023: the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
The draft prop market odds move in a unique way.
Matt Patricia will be in the NFL this season.
Injuries occurred on turf fields "significantly" more frequently than grass fields in 10 of the past 11 NFL seasons.
Juventus was penalized for alleged accounting misdeeds.
City takes on Real Madrid in the semifinals while the other semifinal features both Milan teams.
Police said Michael Jefferson was hit by an impaired driver on April 9 in Alabama. He was released from the hospital Wednesday.
North America is already set to host the Men's World Cup in 2026.
Maybe the Texans won't take a quarterback after all.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine are joined by former Ball Don’t Lie blogger Kelly Dwyer in a fun No Cap Room that bounces around to all of the 1st round series in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Sheppard has been with the Wizards' front office since 2003 and was promoted to GM before the 2019-20 season.
The 49ers might have traded Trey Lance already if Brock Purdy was healthy.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are overwhelming favorites to defend their huge win this week in New Orleans.