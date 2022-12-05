Rapoport: There's 'a chance' Kenneth Walker III plays vs. Panthers in Week 14
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says there's "a chance" for Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III plays vs. the Carolina Panthers in Week 14.
The Patriots would miss the playoffs if the season ended today. Does that mean they'd have a good pick in the 2023 NFL Draft? Here's what the current draft order looks like entering Week 14.
John Wolford praised the performances of Tutu Atwell and Brandon Powell in the Rams' Week 13 loss to the Seahawks.
Seahawks running back Ken Walker was forced out of Sunday’s win over the Rams with an injury, but the team isn’t ruling him out for Week 14 at this point. Head coach Pete Carroll said Walker jammed his ankle in his postgame press conference, but further evaluation of Walker’s injury brought a fuller diagnosis. Carroll [more]
Tampa has the worst rushing offense in the NFL.
Garoppolo's done for the season after injuring his left foot against the Dolphins.
With Panthers planning to waive QB Baker Mayfield, speculation leads to him joining 49ers after Garoppolo's injury. But other teams may be in the mix.
Walker: ankle injury. Dallas: ankle injury. Jones lost his contact lens, and played legally blind. Seattle and running backs...
We're used to not expecting much from the Lions, but that's starting to change. Scott Pianowski examines Detroit's impressive win over the Jaguars and more from Week 13.
It's rare that coaches at HBCUs get consideration from P5 schools. And Sanders is getting a massive pay bump. But it feels like he handed in his work too early and unfinished.
Despite two teams with losing records giving up on Mayfield in such a short period of time, there will be some teams interested in Cleveland's starting QB from 2018-2021.
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
Mayfield lasted just seven games in Carolina.
Josh Schrock has the latest NFL Power Rankings follow the Week 13 Sunday games.
We love it when a guy bets on himself. If he wins, we can applaud him. If he loses, it’s not our money. Soon-to-be-former Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield made a huge bet on himself to facilitate a trade from Cleveland. He would have made $19.9 million with the Browns, fully guaranteed. He gave up $4.6 [more]
Blame this one on a coaching decision.
San Francisco's coaches and players have seen Brock Purdy performance in practice, so his ability to step in for Jimmy Garoppolo on short notice didn't come by surprise to them.
The 49ers didn't take long to find a new backup quarterback for rookie Brock Purdy.
According to a list of the highest-paid head coaches in American sports, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above his peers. Here's how much Belichick makes per year.
Who is Brock Purdy? He was 2022's Mr. Irrelevant, but now he's poised to take over as starting quarterback and make a little history.