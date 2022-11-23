Rapoport: There's 'a chance' Justin Fields plays vs. Jets
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport says there's "a chance" Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields plays vs. the New York Jets.
Matt Eberflus admitted he and Ryan Poles don't always see eye-to-eye about lineup choices, and have to come together for 'common-sense' decisions.
A quarterback change usually affects the point spread on an NFL game. Unless the starter is no better than the backup. And that’s the case with the Jets, who benched Zach Wilson today. The point spread at most sports books for Sunday’s Bears at Jets game was Jets favored by 4.5 before news of the [more]
Coach Matt Eberflus and Chicago Bears players spoke with reporters Monday at Halas Hall after Sunday’s 27-24 road loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Here are four things we learned about quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears’ Week 12 game at the New York Jets. 1. Eberflus said Fields is ‘day to day’ after a left shoulder injury. Fields injured his shoulder when he landed on it hard while going out ...
The Houston Texans are reportedly going with Kyle Allen as their starting quarterback against the Miami Dolphins.
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has a lot of experience playing on Thanksgiving Day, but QB Daniel Jones has none whatsoever.
The Steelers shuffle the practice squad on Wednesday.
Justin Fields at No. 2 overall was a no-brainer, and the New York Jets are paying the price for picking Zach Wilson instead
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
Charvarius Ward had very strong words for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after their tumultuous matchup in the 49ers' win over the Cardinals.
The Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich has sparked a lot of strong negative opinions, including one from former Steelers head coach Bill Cowher. Cowher called Saturday’s hiring a “disgrace to the coaching profession” because of Saturday’s lack of coaching experience, but the current Steelers coach [more]
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”
This camera angle of Patriots rookie Marcus Jones' thrilling punt return touchdown Sunday against the Jets might be the best one yet.
Melvin Gordon's Instagram story drew mixed reviews from Broncos fans.
As Jimmy Garoppolo plays some of his best football, the lack of respect he gets outside of the building surprises his teammates.
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.