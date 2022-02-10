Rapoport: Texans unlikely to hire a defensive coordinator
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Houston Texans are unlikely to hire a defensive coordinator. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Super Bowl always brings out interesting prop bets, and the Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup in Super Bowl LVI is no exception.
Doug Pederson is hiring a former Eagles assistant as his OC in Jacksonville. By Reuben Frank
Washington will have options at quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft if it fails to land an impact veteran. But how good are those options?
C.J. Uzomah sounds like he's...feeling good and hungry.
Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah remained out of practice again Wednesday as he continued to rehab his sprained MCL. But Uzomah reiterated Thursday that he expects to play Sunday. “I feel good, as good as I can given the circumstance,” Uzomah said. “Again, in my head I’m not missing the biggest game of my life. [more]
Cooper Kupp has been unstoppable all season for the Rams.
Tom Brady had some wise words for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ahead of his first Super Bowl start.
Who is moving up the board after Senior Bowl week?
#Raiders DE Maxx Crosby asked #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes what Andy Reid is like at the Pro Bowl. Mahomes' answer was hilarious:
Here's our list of the most notable winners and losers from the 2022 NBA trade deadline, including the Celtics, Lakers, Nets and Sixers.
The Houston Texans make a deal with the New York Giants in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft according to the latest NFL.com mock.
Alabama never had a shot with Caleb Williams.
Many NFL writers and analysts expect the Cincinnati Bengals to defeat the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's game. They explain why.
The first Bengals injury report for Super Bowl LVI has arrived.
Would cutting the two-time rushing king actually be best for the Cowboys? Also, how Jerry Jones is cashing in during L.A.'s Super Bowl. | From @ToddBrock24f7
When Cris Collinsworth calls the Super Bowl on Sunday, it’ll be one of the rare instances when the commentator overtly cares who wins.
In an exclusive interview with our Tom E. Curran, Julian Edelman shared his take on why Tom Brady walked away at the peak of his powers -- and whether he has one more season in him after all.
U.S. cross country skiers have taken issue with the coverage of Jessie Diggins' historic bronze medal over the discussion of her body.
The Houston Texans were stuck with a D grade from CBS Sports for their hiring of coach Lovie Smith.
Deebo Samuel doesn't "think there's going to be another rodeo" with Jimmy Garoppolo as quarterback for the 49ers.