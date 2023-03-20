Rapoport: Texans signing OT Laremy Tunsil to three-year, $75M extension with $50M guaranteed
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Houston Texans signing offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil to three-year, $75M extension with $50M guaranteed.
