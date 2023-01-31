Rapoport: Texans secured their 'number one choice' for head coach in DeMeco Ryans
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport: Houston Texans secured their 'number one choice' for head coach in DeMeco Ryans.
DeMeco Ryans has agreed to terms with the Houston Texans to become their new head coach, according to reports.
NBC Sports' Peter King broke down how he believes the 49ers should handle the QB1 spot next season.
The two quarterbacks met briefly after the Chiefs’ 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game, and Joe Burrow gave Patrick Mahomes a piece of advice.
The Raiders have 16 days to figure out a potential trade for quarterback Derek Carr before $40.4 million in future compensation becomes fully guaranteed. So why haven’t they given Carr permission to try to find a suitor? Here’s the problem. The Raiders likely fear that those discussions would result in a wink-nod understanding that Carr [more]
Did Tony Romo nearly spit the N-word on live television? That’s what social media users wonder after a bizarre comment heard during Sunday’s CBS broadcast of the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals.
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
A play involving defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw picked up steam online after the 49ers' NFC Championship loss -- and Arik Armstead is coming to his defense.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
Jimmy Garoppolo wished he had a helmet as he watched Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson suffer injuries in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
Lane Johnson said he had a reason for being nervous against Nick Bosa, beyond Bosa's league-leading sack total.
Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is set to join some rare company at Super Bowl LVII. When he steps on the field against the Chiefs, Suh will be playing in his third Super Bowl, with his third different franchise. Suh played for the Rams in their Super Bowl LIII loss to the Patriots, and for [more]
The Bengals cost themselves a shot at the Super Bowl in a last second loss to the Chiefs.
The Texans are expected to hire 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans later this week, so it comes as no surprise that he won’t interview anywhere else. Woody Paige of the Denver Gazette reports that Ryans has informed the Broncos that he is not interested in their head coaching job. Paige calls Ryans the team’s “third [more]
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
The Cowboys plan to have head coach Mike McCarthy call their offensive plays in 2023, but they are also planning to hire a new offensive coordinator to replace Kellen Moore. Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that Panthers running backs coach/assistant head coach Jeff Nixon will be one of the candidates to interview for that opening. [more]
He just couldn’t shut up during Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game. | Letters to the Editor
Here is a breakdown of the 49ers' scheduled free agents after the 2022 season comes to a close.
Chiefs players let outspoken Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple have it after KC advanced to the Super Bowl.
Confident that he has put a disappointing year behind him, Phil Mickelson claims that he is close to recapturing the form that saw him win the 2021 PGA Championship.