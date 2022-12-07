Rapoport on Texans' decision to return to Davis Mills as QB1 for Week 14 vs. Cowboys
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport details Houston Texans' decision to return to quarterback Davis Mills as QB1 for Week 14 vs. Dallas Cowboys.
On Tuesday’s PFT Live, we talked about some of the blatant holding in which Buccaneers tackle Donovan Smith engaged during the final drives of Monday night’s win over the Saints. On Wednesday’s PFT Live, we looked at every play from those drives during which he held. It’s amazing that he was flagged for holding only [more]
Under the timetable that was leaked to the media on Tuesday, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo could be able to return for the divisional round of the playoffs, at the earliest. So when that time comes, what will the 49ers do? The question isn’t relevant for now, obviously. They have five regular-season games to play without Garoppolo, [more]
The under has hit in 16 consecutive matchups between Army and Navy.
Bills coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday that Von Miller had exploratory surgery and his ACL was repaired. He will be out the rest of season.
10 stats to know ahead of the Eagles' matchup against NFC East rival Giants including Jalen Hurts doing something no NFL QB has done in their first 31 starts
Wide receiver Kadarius Toney may be on his way back to the Chiefs lineup. Toney has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, but head coach Andy Reid said at his press conference that Toney is set to take part in Wednesday’s practice. The team’s injury report will bring word about his level [more]
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
Sanders, an NFL legend, accepted Colorado’s head coaching job last weekend. Now he’s trying to flip the Tigers’ top 2023 recruit.
No one wanted to talk about why the Cowboys starting running back was benched Sunday against the Colts. It turned out revealing something about this team.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
The Carolina Panthers waived former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield on Monday. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson was fired on Tuesday. Here are some points that led to his demise.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 14 including Dolphins at Chargers, Eagles at Giants, Vikings at Lions, Jets at Bills
ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan says why he was blown away by how Brock Purdy performed in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
‘Coach Prime’ isn’t done recruiting Derby running back Dylan Edwards.
Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and Giants target. Here's the latest...
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
The Eagles showed their strength with a beatdown against the Titans on Sunday. Does the win give them the top spot in our latest NFL power rankings?