Rapoport talks status of Najee Harris' knee injury ahead of Week 11 vs. Bengals
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport talks status of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris' knee injury ahead of Week 11 vs. Cincinnati Bengals.
Packers DL Jarran Reed has 10 pressures and 6 QB hits over the last 3 games.
Cincinnati Bengals surprise 2022 fan of the year
The Bengals get some key help back down the stretch.
The #Falcons have officially designated OL Jalen Mayfield to return from injured reserve, opening up his 21-day practice window
How do experts feel about Bengals vs. Steelers?
Can the Packers run the ball effectively against one of the best run defenses in football on Thursday night?
Here's a look at the Eagles' tight end options after injury to Dallas Goedert's shoulder. By Dave Zangaro
The Eagles on Wednesday afternoon made a flurry of roster moves including a move to put Dallas Goedert on Injured Reserve.
The Philadelphia Eagles are placing star tight end Dallas Goedert and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve, meaning he'll miss the next four games
Packers coach Matt LaFleur was surprisingly candid in his explanation of the decision to cut running back Kylin Hill this week, indicating that Hill didn’t conduct himself the way the Packers expect of their players. “Being a member of the Green Bay Packers, it’s a privilege,” LaFleur said. “There are standards and expectations that are [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center.
Deebo Samuel created a list of the league's three toughest wide receivers outside of himself and his answer is both unsurprising and surprising at the same time.
If the NFL plans to keep playing games in new countries (and it does), it’s important for the playing surfaces to be as familiar as possible. In Germany, it wasn’t. On Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll echoed his concerns while using even stronger language. Appearing on 710 ESPN Radio in Seattle, Carroll called the playing [more]
The Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers in an NFL Thursday Night showdown. Here's The Tennessean's scouting report and score prediction.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
Despite being in Wisconsin, the Packers have the best field in the NFL. The grass is green, even if it’s blended with synthetic fibers. The drainage is effective. The tundra is never actually frozen. As a time when field quality has become a hot-button issue for the NFL Players Association and a growing number of [more]
The Chiefs quarterback talked about the emotions he felt about the hit that knocked JuJu Smith-Schuster from Sunday’s game.
Last month, linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a torn ACL as he tried to avoid colliding with an individual on the sidelines of a Monday night game between the Broncos and the Chargers. Patrick has now sued various entities for the harm caused by the injury. Patrick has sued the NFL, ESPN, the Rams, the Chargers, [more]
This isn’t Jefferson’s first time being featured in Canton, we're guessing it won't be the last.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more success late in the game than [more]