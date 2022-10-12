Rapoport: Tagovailoa expected to return to practice field
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expected to return to the practice field.
The Commanders can't fall much farther.
Giants punter and Scotland native Jamie Gillan remained in London and did not travel back with the team in order to resolve a passport issue.
Matt Rhule will go down as another college-to-NFL coaching flop.
‘Seemed like a harsh tackle’, says one social media user
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acted quickly to fire two of Matt Rhule’s top lieutenants on Monday, and Wilks said today that he wanted to see the team go in a different direction. Wilks said he alone made the decision to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley, both [more]
New England surprised plenty of people when they drafted Zappe in the fourth round last spring. Now, he's surprising them.
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
There's a question mark on Philly's OL that could have Micah Parsons feasting. Plus, the Cowboys' new tight end and Tyler Smith's education. | From @ToddBrock24f7
This angle of the #Bills' 98-yard touchdown is incredible:
The author of this letter to the editor says Washington incompetence has come to Arrowhead Stadium. | Opinion
Here are 3 trades the Patriots should consider making before the November 1 deadline.
The Eagles, Bills and 49ers continue to establish themselves as favorites, but the league remains rife with mediocrity.
Alabama vs Tennessee game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 7 game on Saturday, October 15
Harold Varner III expressed a different attitude than many of his peers on the rival tour regarding the OWGR.
The man who was shoved to the ground by Davante Adams following the Raiders Monday Night Football loss to the Chiefs has filed a police report.
Here’s what Chiefs defensive tackle and referee Carl Cheffers had to say about the roughing the passer penalty against Jones Monday night.
NBC Sports' Peter King explains why the 49ers shouldn't trade for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.
Sean Payton and any other “unicorn” coaching hire should be paying attention. The next assumed franchise quarterback should, too.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) It was just another Manic Monday for the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers (1-4) began preparations for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams with a new interim head coach, a new defensive coordinator and a new starting quarterback. The Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday after he went 11-27 in a little more than two seasons at the helm, losing 11 of his final 12 games.
Trent Dilfer shows praise to successful week for Justin Fields and shares one of his evaluator's opinions on Fields.