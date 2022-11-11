Rapoport: T.J. Watt will return vs. Saints in Week 10, does not expect restrictions
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares news on Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt.
Quarterback Kyler Murray was on the practice field again on Friday, but the Cardinals aren’t willing to rule him in or out for Sunday’s game against the Rams just yet. Murray was listed as out of practice on Wednesday because of a hamstring injury before returning to work the last two days. Head coach Kliff [more]
T.J. Watt sounds like he's ready to go on Sunday.
Detroit Lions fullback/tight end Jason Cabinda is in line to make his season debut Sunday following complications from offseason ankle surgery.
The NFLPA sent a letter urging the league to mandate immediate removal of slit-film synthetic surfaces, including the one used at Paycor Stadium.
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
The combination of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell in the 49ers' backfield together could spell trouble for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Jerry Tillery is expected to be claimed on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 10. The Rams and Chargers will fall while the Eagles will improve to 9-0.
After checking in once more on the surprising hire of Jeff Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts, Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein devote most of this week's podcast to handing out a set of midseason awards: some real, some made up by the staff.
Mayfield didn't play a snap in the Panthers win over the Falcons.
"When I saw this, I thought it was a joke."
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins' heated sideline argument in the Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game was shown on "Hard Knocks."
Will Justin Fields' rise continued? What to expect from Chase Claypool? Can the Bears beat the Packers? Josh Schrock offers his predictions for the second half of the season.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 10's top running back plays. (Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports)
The 2022 offseason was not a fruitful one for NFL contenders looking for new starting quarterbacks. Many options looked intriguing: Russell Wilson unwanted in Seattle, Matt Ryan's career winding down in Atlanta and Carson Wentz coming off a sour ending in Indianapolis. The Denver Broncos traded for Wilson, the Colts dealt Wentz to Washington and acquired Ryan.
Through nine disappointing years as a struggling starter or a backup, Smith learned a lot about himself and how to be a better quarterback. The hard lessons are paying off.
If Josh Allen doesn't play Sunday due to elbow injury, Bills would start Case Keenum at QB with Matt Barkley as backup against the Vikings.
Abram is getting a clean slate with the Packers.
Five things to watch and a prediction for the Packers' Week 10 showdown with Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys.