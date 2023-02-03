Rapoport: Steve Wilks to interview with 49ers for DC job
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks to interview with the San Francisco 49ers for defensive coordinator job.
The tackles that injured Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys running back Tony Pollard during the playoffs were legal. But they may not be next season. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, said today that the techniques used on those tackles, in which the defender grabs the ball carrier from behind and then [more]
The Knicks squeaked out a win against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, winning 106-104.
As the NBA's trade deadline approaches, Bob Myers explained what the Warriors' approach is, come Feb. 9.
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game rosters are in place after the announcement of the 14 reserves on Thursday. Heres who made the cut.
Longtime Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has seen his share of quarterbacks come through the building since the organization selected him at No. 12 overall in 2012. That’s part of why he has a real appreciation for what Jalen Hurts brings to the position. Cox was asked about Hurts’ leadership in his Friday press conference. [more]
The 49ers are set to interview former Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator position on Monday, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Friday, citing a source.
Emmanuel Moseley is a free agent this offseason, but GM John Lynch expressed interest in re-signing him.
Aaron Rodgers joining the 49ers was always a longshot, but the veteran QB took it off the table entirely at a golf tournament.
Before the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach this week, there was word that the Broncos were also interested in hiring Ryans after interviewing him and seeing the impressive work he did as the 49ers defensive coordinator. There was word of a late push from the Broncos to get Ryans, but the [more]
George Kittle always makes sure the vibes are in good shape on the 49ers' sideline. Even in a season-ending 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
See what Rob Gronkowski had to say to Tom Brady following the GOAT's second retirement announcement
Jimmy Garoppolo seems to be on his way out from the San Francisco 49ers as an unrestricted free agent. Could these five teams make the call?
Dan Orlovsky unleashed a take regarding 49ers great Joe Montana that was so hot, it might have inadvertently scalded him as well.
This was Bill Belichick's statement regarding Tom Brady's retirement on Wednesday.
Charles McDonald's third mock draft this cycle is loaded with intrigue. Are you happy with your team's selection?
A full week of coaching Shrine Bowl practices allowed the Patriots to do plenty of scouting, and it appears they came out of Las Vegas particularly fond of three players.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Aaron Rodgers: "What's becoming clear is a trade feels more possible than ever."
A recent report suggests that Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates are steering clear of the position because of quarterback Kyler Murray.
Should Vic Fangio buy a boat? A house on the beach? Open a little restaurant? The man can do whatever he wants after Stephen Ross opened up his big Dolphin wallet.
NFL rumors suggest Ryan Poles may trade the Bears No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Here are five teams that may come calling for the chance to draft a quarterback.