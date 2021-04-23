Rapoport: What sparked Orlando Brown's trade to the Chiefs

Reuters

Arsenal were one of six English clubs who signed up for the project before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British government alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies. Kroenke, whose father Stan Kroenke struck a deal to take full control of Arsenal in 2018, said they had "no intention of selling" and that they believed they were fit to "carry on in our position as custodians" of the club.