Rapoport: What sparked Orlando Brown's trade to the Chiefs

Reuters
The Kansas City Chiefs took a significant step forward in protecting star quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blindside by acquiring Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. According to multiple reports, Kansas City traded its 2021 picks in the first round (No. 31 overall), third round (94) and fourth round (136) as well as a 2022 fifth-round selection in exchange for Brown and a 2021 second-round pick (No. 58) and a 2022 sixth-round selection. Brown, 24, will fill a major void along the offensive line for the Chiefs, who parted ways with offensive tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher in the offseason.