Rapoport: 'Sounds like' DK Metcalf has patellar tendon strain
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares an injury update on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered an injury to his patellar tendon but does not need surgery at this time, according to coach Pete Carroll. Speaking on his weekly radio show on KIRO-AM on Monday morning, Carroll said the team got a ''great report'' about Metcalf after he left Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half. Metcalf appeared to be hurt leaping for a catch in the end zone late in the first quarter and was immediately ruled out by the team.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Los Angeles Chargers cornerback JC Jackson suffered what appeared to a season-ending injury to his right knee during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Medical personnel put an air cast on Jackson's right leg before he was carted to the locker room. Jackson's knee appeared to give out as he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle's Marquise Goodwin in the end zone that extended the Seahawks' lead to 24-14.
Josh Allen's behind paying some consequences:
Metcalf appeared to get hurt leaping tying to catch Geno Smith’s pass at the goal line and sideline late in the first quarter.
There is some positive news on Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf after he had to exit Sunday’s victory over the Chargers with a knee injury. Pete Carroll said in his radio appearance on Seattle Sports 710 that the Metcalf injury is not too serious. “We got a really good report this morning. He does not need [more]
The Seahawks ruled Metcalf out shortly after he left the field on a cart.
After the game, coach Pete Carroll gave an update on Metcalf's injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos were widely thought of as Super Bowl contenders before the NFL season. Oops.