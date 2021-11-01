Rapoport: 'Significant concern' Derrick Henry has major foot injury; to undergo MRI

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry to ungergo MRI with foot injury concern. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

