Rapoport shares latest on Mike McCarthy's future with Cowboys
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares latest on head coach Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys following wild card loss.
Jordan Love and the Packers had their way with the Cowboys in a 48-32 win.
LaPorta left the Lions' Week 18 game with a knee injury
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap a wildly unpredictable start to Super Wild Card Weekend full of upsets and unexpected heroes. The duo start off with the Sunday games and the Detroit Lions' curse-breaking victory over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Lions have provided every fan of a moribund NFL franchise with hope for the future. Earlier, the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys yet another devastating playoff loss, as Fitz and Frank aren't sure if Mike McCarthy OR Dak Prescott will survive the onslaught of fan pressure that's to come. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs got a gritty win against the Miami Dolphins, proving they're tougher than people give them credit for. The Dolphins were never able to adjust the cold and invite a lot of questions heading into the offseason. The Cleveland Browns fell to the Houston Texans 14-45, as Joe Flacco came back to Earth and C.J. Stroud asserted himself as a truly elite AFC quarterback. The Texans' one-year turnaround has been wild to watch, and they look like a team that's ready to keep it rolling deeper in the postseason. Fitz and Frank will return to recap Monday's games on Monday night.
Dak Prescott threw an early interception to help dig the Cowboys into a big hole.
The Cowboys are big favorites, which just increases the heat on them.
A loss for the Cowboys would make for a miserable offseason.
The Cowboys ended up with a pretty important division championship.
The weather forecast for two games this weekend is a key factor.
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
Lawrence will reportedly travel to Tampa.
It was a Wild Card weekend that saw shocking blowouts, a thrilling finish in Detroit and ripple effects that will shape the NFL offseason. In part one of our Wild Card Weekend recap pod, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski breakdown the four games from Saturday and Sunday.
The numbers for NBC/Peacock’s bold new venture in NFL programming are in, and they’re bad news for anyone who thought this might be a one-time experiment.
Finally, the Detroit Lions have won a postseason game.
The Packers are moving on to face the 49ers after a stunning win.
Osaka has played just three matches in the last 15 months and wasn't able to win her first Grand Slam match since becoming a mother.
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
Jedd Fisch has rebuilt Arizona since he was hired ahead of the 2021 season.
JuJu Watkins dropped 32 points to lead the Trojans past UCLA on Sunday.
The storm forced the NFL to postponed the Bills-Steelers game until Monday.
C.J. Stroud's record-setting rookie season continues on.