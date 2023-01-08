Rapoport: Sean McVay plans to take time after season to 'consider his future'
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport shares that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to evaluate his future after the 2022 season ends.
NFL teams continued to show an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin as the league resumed play on Saturday.
Torts and the NHL All-Star Game don't mix.
The Rams' disappointing season ends Sunday with a game in Seattle, a victory knocking the Seahawks out of the playoff picture.
The NFL made postseason adjustments in the wake of a Week 17 game's cancellation, but the solution isn't perfect.
Analyzing Sunday's Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers odds and lines, with expert NFL picks, predictions and best bets.
The Detroit Tigers have acquired three position players in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies: Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands.
League announced it won't resume Week 17's Buffalo-Cincinnati game and that invites new scenarios that could include neutral-field AFC championship game ... but only between K.C. and Buffalo.
The NFL’s personnel notice Friday revealed that the Patriots had suspended punter Jake Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones. The suspensions reverted to Dec. 31. Both players were moved from injured reserve to reserve/suspended. Since then, some details have emerged as to the reasons. Bailey had returned to practice from injured reserve Dec. 21, and he [more]
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
NFL owners on Friday approved a resolution that could result in the AFC Championship Game being played at a neutral site later this month. If any one of three scenarios happens, then NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will choose the site of the game. If it comes to that, the game won’t be played in Indianapolis. [more]
Brock Purdy, who entered the season as the 49ers' third quarterback, has saved the team's season while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron.
The Chiefs come up with some strange plays near the goal line.
Kyle Shanahan recalls one moment when he started to feel comfortable with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy under center.
Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.
The Mets are "very frustrated" with the Carlos Correa talks about finalizing his contract.
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions' game on Sunday night at the Green Bay Packers.
Kapalua may be generous giver of birdies and eagles, especially when the winds are down. But that doesn't mean it is totally defenseless.
The Browns sent home Jadeveon Clowney on Friday, a day after he criticized the Browns’ coaching staff and admitted he refused to play on anything other than third downs during the Ravens game in Week 15. “We just want volunteers, not hostages,” defensive end Myles Garrett said Friday, borrowing a Mike Tomlin line, when asked [more]
Greg Papa identified the most impressive trait that Brock Purdy has shown as the 49ers' starting quarterback.