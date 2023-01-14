Rapoport: Sean McVay intends to return as Rams head coach in '23
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay intends to return as Rams head coach in the 2023 NFL regular season.
The Houston Texans have requested an interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reached out to the fan base Friday by releasing a letter to fans apologizing for an ugly 2022 season.
Derek Carr may have just played his last game with the Las Vegas Raiders. What other NFL teams could the 31-year-old QB find himself with in 2023?
From the moment the Raiders benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games to play in the 2022 regular season, it became clear that they did it to avoid owing him $40.4 million as of February 15, the third day of the 2023 waiver period. Carr won’t be back. We already knew it. On Thursday, he [more]
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
The NFL playoffs have finally arrived! Check out our picks against the spread for all seven games scheduled for Super Wild Card Weekend, including Cowboys vs. Buccaneers.
The fact the 49ers have kept winning with rookie Brock Purdy is a testament to Jimmy Garoppolo, says Christian McCaffrey.
49ers general manager John Lynch revealed the full backstory behind the team's interest in Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy entering the 2022 NFL Draft.
Two years ago this month, the Lions got two first-round picks and a third-round pick, both for sending quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Rams and taking on the ill-advised contract that L.A. had given to quarterback Jared Goff after the 2018 season. It felt like a two-year arrangement in Detroit, with Goff holding the spot [more]
Here is what pundits around the web are predicting will unfold during the 2022 NFL playoffs.
There are four possible Chiefs opponents next weekend. They are not all created equally.
The Seahawks organization donated generously to the Lions to thank Detroit for beating Green Bay and earning Seattle a playoff spot
With Mike Williams (back injury) now ruled out for the Chargers' playoff opener at Jacksonville, the franchise is under scrutiny for handling of the roster.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has won 35 postseason games in his career, one of the many postseason records Brady owns. But he doesn’t just have more playoff wins than any quarterback. He has more playoff wins than almost any franchise. If the Buccaneers beat the Cowboys on Sunday, Brady will have 36 playoff wins, as [more]
The Patriots are officially in the market for a new offensive coordinator. So, what should they look for? Former QB Matt Cassel details what makes a successful NFL OC and shares two names who could be good fits with Mac Jones in New England.
When the Seahawks and 49ers get together for the third time this season, weather could be an issue. On Thursday, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan was asked whether the conditions can be an equalizer. “I always think bad weather slows the game down and equalizes stuff, but when it’s one game, three and a half [more]
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL playoff matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
The Indianapolis Colts are seeking a permanent head coach, and interim coach Jeff Saturday is among the candidates.
An anonymous Arizona Cardinals teammate said 'it was like they created a monster' after Kyler Murray signed his huge contract extension with the team.