Rapoport: Seahawks WR David Moore to be back sooner rather than later

The Seattle Seahawks are breathing a sigh of relief on Monday as David Moore's shoulder injury won't keep him out nearly as long as expected. After seeming destined for at least short-term Injured Reserve to begin the season, Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Moore has a hairline fracture in his humerus, which means he's likely to avoid IR all together and return "sooner rather than later."

It's huge news for a Seahawks wide receiver corps that was already thin on NFL experience. However, this revelation doesn't help any of the other receivers on the roster not named Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown or DK Metcalf.

Gary Jennings, John Ursua, Jazz Ferguson and Malik Turner are all firmly on the bubble. With Moore seemingly staying on the active roster, there are only two spots for the aforementioned four players. Ursua has been easily the most impressive during the preseason, catching four passes for 100 yards in impressive fashion. He's certainly passed the eye test. However, his athletic profile and skill set are easier to find than that of the other three. I still ultimately think the Hawaii product makes the roster.

So who will it be between Ferguson, Turner and Jennings? Turner ran with the first-team offense in each of the last two preseason games. Ferguson came out hot in the preseason opener but has been quiet since. Jennings, a part from one monster practice, has been mostly M.I.A. Even the fact that he's a 2019 fourth-round pick might not save him at this point. I think all three still have much to prove, which makes Thursday's preseason finale against the Oakland Raiders a huge opportunity for all three.

