Rapoport: Seahawks TE Greg Olsen could be out 'up to two months'
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen could be out 'up to two months.' This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
The New Orleans Saints are starting Taysom Hill at quarterback against the Atlanta Falcons instead of Jameis Winston in relief of Drew Brees.
Some familiar names could be on the Warriors' radar to help fill the Klay Thompson void.
Sacramento Kings Grade: A In: (12) Tyrese Haliburton; (40) Robert Woodard II; (43) Jahmi'us Ramsey; 2021 second-round pick (from Houston); 2022 second-round pick (from Memphis); cash considerations Out: (35) Xavier Tillman; (52) Kenyon Martin Jr. Hey, the Kings had a good draft.
The Rockets' asking price for a James Harden trade has been revealed, and it's a steep one.
After a five-month delay, the NBA draft finally happened Wednesday night, and with it came some surprises — good and bad.
Twitter went nuts after it was reported Gordon Hayward has decided to opt out of his $34.2 million Celtics contract.
Maureen Faulkner weighs in on former NFL player Colin Kaepernick calling for the release of a cop killer.
Charles Barkley expresses gambler's anger with Nick Chubb and wants to punch the Browns RB in the face
Here's your Week 11 fantasy football lineup advice courtesy of Dalton Del Don, with sit-start tips for every game.
Lexi Thompson made her fifth career hole-in-one on the LPGA in the first round of the Pelican Women's Championship.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson called out the fans that sent hateful and threatening messages to center Matt Skura and his family.
Thursday's injury report provided injury updates on three important players for the Packers.
After drafting Wiseman with their first pick of the 2020 NBA Draft on Wednesday night, the Warriors focused on the backcourt with their last two.
Here are the duds and the studs from the Seattle Seahawks' Week-11 victory over the Arizona Cardinals for "Thursday Night Football."
The news sent a shockwave through the sports world.
Let's take a look at the biggest winners and losers from an exciting 2020 NBA Draft.
NEW YORK — Leon Rose cleaned house and is now loaded with cap space. The Knicks president took a knife to Steve Mills' roster construction, cutting the following players either based on their exorbitant salaries or their lack of skill: Elfrid Payton, Taj Gibson, Wayne Ellington, Bobby Portis, Kenny Wooten and Theo Pinson. In addition, the Knicks declined to offer the qualifying offer to ...
Isaiah Humphries sued Penn State in January alleging that coaches had not acted on allegations of hazing. He transferred to Cal in 2018.
Watch the UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez co-headliners take to the scale at the official weigh-in on Friday, Nov. 20. Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko looked absolutely shredded as she and opponent Jennifer Maia wasted no time making their UFC 255 co-main event official. TRENDING > UFC champ Israel Adesanya to commentate at Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez weigh-in results NOTE: Weigh-ins still ongoing at time of publication. Weights will be continuously updated. UFC 255 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event: Deiveson Figueiredo (c)(125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5)Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko (c)(124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5)Mike Perry (175.5)* vs. Tim Means (171)Katlyn Chookagian (125.75) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (124.5)Maurício "Shogun" Rua (205.5) vs. Paul Craig (205.5) UFC 255 Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)Antonina Shevchenko (125) vs. Ariane Lipski (126)Daniel Rodriguez (170.5) vs. Nicolas Dalby (170)Alan Jouban (170.5) vs. Jared Gooden (171)Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5) *Mike Perry missed weight by 4.5 pounds. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Rarely does a head coach fire an assistant coach on the spot mid-season. When it happens, legal questions invariably follow. The New York Giants will have to find some of those answers after head coach Joe Judge abruptly terminated offensive line coach Marc Colombo on Wednesday. While initial media reports indicated the firing came on […]