Rapoport: Seahawks sign TE Gerald Everett to one-year, $6 million deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Seahawks have made another free agent addition, signing former Rams tight end Gerald Everett to a one-year, $6 million deal, per Ian Rapoport.

Everett was always a logical signing to pair with new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, another newcomer from the Rams organization. Seattle now has a trio of tight ends to rotate in 2021 with Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson (and potentially Jacob Hollister) being the others.

Everett was selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. In four seasons with the Rams, he posted 127 catches for 1,389 yards and eight scores. He posted a career-high 417 yards in 2020. Everett spent most of his time in Los Angeles behind Tyler Higbee, but he should lead the rotation in Seattle.

The size of the contract is nearly identical to the deal Greg Olsen received last offseason. That resulted in just 24 catches for 239 yards and one touchdown in 2020. Seattle will surely be expecting more production out of Everett.

At 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Everett is a premier athlete with a presumably decent ceiling that he's yet to reach. He'll have the chance to post big numbers with the Seahawks and then hit free agency again in 2022.

Now let's see if Everett's former teammate, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, ends up joining he and Waldron in Seattle as well.